‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: 2023 League playoffs begin around the islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The playoffs are upon us with the OIA opening their playoff brackets this past weekend.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

Leilehua vs. Radford

Let’s go to Central Oahu Radford taking on Leilehua.

A safety early in the first would put 2 points on the board for the Mules.

Leilehua QB Hanohano Plunkett would find the endzone 5 times to 4 different receivers.

Running back Cole Northington dominated the ground game with over 178 rushing yards and a TD.

The Mules stomp past the Rams, 43-14.

Kapolei vs. Moanalua

In the second city as Kapolei hosted Moanalua in the OIA Open quarterfinals.

Both teams fighting for their seasons and Na menehune would be hit with the force of a hurricane.

Quarterback Tama Amisone and the Canes lighting up the score board with 28 points in the first quarter alone.

They tack on 19 more before half time while Moanalua tried to hang on for a halftime score of 47-20.

Canes win it 68-33. they’re set for a date with Kahuku.

Punahou vs. Kamehameha

Now to Saturday’s slate for Punahou versus Kamehameha.

It would be an all Buff N Blue afternoon. Alai Williams rushed for 2 Touchdowns, but the defense would pull their weight too.

Dane Kellner snatched 2 interceptions — running both in for 6.

The Sons of Oahu shut out the Warriors, 37-0.

Lahainaluna vs. Baldwin

Over to Maui, Lahainaluna hosted Baldwin — the Lunas first home game since the August 8th fires.

Lunas strike first, Lyric Kahula to Kamaehu Corpuz, follow that up with a rushing TD from Ikaika Gonzales.

Lunas strike one more time in the in the third frame to make it 28-0 and the Bears do find pay dirt finally in the second half to make it 28-7 and as the clock expires, final score 28-7.

Lahainaluna now stand at 4-0 on the season, playing inspired and primed for a spot in the state playoffs.

Here’s a look at some of the other scores from the weekend.

Friday

Saturday

