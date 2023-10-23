HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Increasing showers for Kauai, with Kona winds statewide

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds are shifting from the southwest as a cold front approaches. We’re tracking a high chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms for Kauai tonight into Monday, while the rest of the state should remain mostly dry.

The focus of showers and thunderstorm chances will shift to the island of Hawaii Monday as a plume of deep tropical moisture becomes established over the eastern end of the state, with daytime heating increasing the chance for pop-up showers in upslope areas.

Weather conditions should slowly stabilize by late Tuesday and Wednesday, with light winds and a land and sea breeze pattern. There still may be a threat for pop-up downpours of thunderstorms for interior areas of the island of Hawaii during those days. Winds will remain light through the end of the week. It will also be a bit humid through Thursday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a new NW swell will build into Tuesday, peaking near the high surf advisory threshold for north and west shores. On south shores, a small long-period south swell is expected to move in Monday and linger through the week. East shore surf will remain small through the week because of the lack of trade winds.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are particularly concerned about six missing people on Hawaii Island
Foul play may be involved in at least 6 missing persons cases on Hawaii Island
Honolulu police lights
Police search for attempted murder suspect after shooting leaves man in serious condition
South-southwest winds will increase Sunday, with an increasing chance for showers on the...
Light winds to turn south-southwesterly as a front approaches
File photo of a surf meet on Oahu's south shore.
Town and country surfers aren’t stoked on city’s proposed rules on shore water events
Beloved Oahu eatery Waiahole Poi Factory is opening a second location, with support from a...
Hawaiian eatery Waiahole Poi Factory expands to new location with help from competition

Latest News

Partly sunny with some afternoon sprinkles for O'ahu and Maui and some increased afternoon...
First Alert Weather: Kona Winds ahead of an approaching front
South-southwest winds will increase Sunday, with an increasing chance for showers on the...
Kona winds over the islands Sunday
South-southwest winds will increase Sunday, with an increasing chance for showers on the...
Light winds to turn south-southwesterly as a front approaches
Winds will remain light over the islands for the weekend.
Light winds most of the weekend before southerly winds Sunday