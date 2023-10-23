First Alert Forecast: Increasing showers for Kauai, with Kona winds statewide

Winds are shifting from the southwest as a cold front approaches. We’re tracking a high chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms for Kauai tonight into Monday, while the rest of the state should remain mostly dry.

The focus of showers and thunderstorm chances will shift to the island of Hawaii Monday as a plume of deep tropical moisture becomes established over the eastern end of the state, with daytime heating increasing the chance for pop-up showers in upslope areas.

Weather conditions should slowly stabilize by late Tuesday and Wednesday, with light winds and a land and sea breeze pattern. There still may be a threat for pop-up downpours of thunderstorms for interior areas of the island of Hawaii during those days. Winds will remain light through the end of the week. It will also be a bit humid through Thursday.

In surf, a new NW swell will build into Tuesday, peaking near the high surf advisory threshold for north and west shores. On south shores, a small long-period south swell is expected to move in Monday and linger through the week. East shore surf will remain small through the week because of the lack of trade winds.

