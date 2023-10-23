First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings light winds statewide with showers for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front t will continue to produce light to moderate south to southwesterly winds across the state through Monday. A prefrontal cloud and shower bands are forecast near Kauai and Oahu through Monday. The cold front will likely stall near Kauai and Oahu from Monday night into Tuesday and then weaken to a trough. Lighter trade winds and afternoon sea breezes will return from Wednesday and Thursday with a weak high pressure ridge building in just north of the state. Another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest on Friday with enhanced showers possible into next Saturday for the northwestern islands.

A new northwest near advisory level swell will build in late tonight into Tuesday, then slowly lower through the rest of the week. A south swell is due tomorrow with below advisory wave heights.

