Family pulls out all the stops for Halloween display

A Hampton, Virginia, family spends thousands of dollars decorating their house for Halloween. (Source: WTKR/CNN)
By WTKR staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:55 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) - It’s spooky season, and one family in Hampton, Virginia, is going all-in to celebrate Halloween.

Even in the daytime, it’s a little creepy, but that’s what the Woods family is going for.

“We do this to create a safe environment for the community to come and enjoy Halloween and have somewhere to go that they can get candy and be scared and all the good stuff that Halloween is supposed to be,” Mike Woods said.

And when the sun goes down, the scares come out.

“It’s really cool in the day but it gets way cooler at night because we have fog and we have lights and blacklights and everything glows in like a different way,” daughter Miah Woods said.

The Woods family spends thousands every year on decorations, and each year the display changes.

“I would spend whatever to see the look on the kids’ faces and the adults’ faces when they bring their kids. It’s just enjoyable,” Woods said.

Whether it’s a haunted doll, a skeleton dog, or just jack-o’-lanterns, there’s something for everyone.

And come Halloween night, the display will be even more over the top.

“It’s going to be scary on Halloween,” Woods said.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

