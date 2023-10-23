HI Now Daily
4-year-old dies after neighbor’s dog mauls him in grandmother’s back yard, police say

A 4-year-old boy who was playing in his grandmother's backyard in Detroit has died after being mauled by a neighbor's dog. (Source: WDIV/FAMILY PHOTO/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (Gray News) -  A 4-year-old boy died Wednesday after being mauled by a dog.

The child was playing in his grandmother’s backyard when a neighbor’s dog broke through a fence and attacked the boy, officials said.

Police said they are investigating how it happened and whether someone will be held criminally responsible.

“Full of light,” Monique Grant said in describing her nephew Lovell Anderson.

Lovell was playing in his grandma’s backyard on Pearson Street on Detroit’s west side when a neighbor’s dog got through the fence and mauled the boy to death.

His family circled in prayer Thursday night. Earlier in the day, police were searching the two homes behind the house where it happened.

“The event was so horrific that people across the street could hear, and they’re the one that contacted authorities right away,” said Peter O’Toole, the family’s attorney.

He said they are still waiting to hear more from police.

O’Toole described the mauling death as an “all too common an occurrence when people aren’t watching these dangerous animals, and this tragic event could be avoided.”

Police said a couple of dogs were taken by animal control as officials confirm which dog was responsible for the attack.

“Anytime that we have an event like this, this reminds everybody if you do have a dog to secure your dog to make sure your dog can’t get out,” said Detroit Police Dept Commander Arnold Williams.

The family and the community are waiting to see what the investigation uncovers and whether prosecutors will file charges in the incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WDIV via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

