Woman, 31, in serious condition following stabbing in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman, 31, is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kalihi, according to Honolulu police.

Police officials say the stabbing took place just before 9 p.m. last night in the Kalihi area.

Officials say a 28-year-old male suspect ran from the scene.

The female victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made the incident is currently under investigation.

