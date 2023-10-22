Woman, 31, in serious condition following stabbing in Kalihi
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:19 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman, 31, is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kalihi, according to Honolulu police.
Police officials say the stabbing took place just before 9 p.m. last night in the Kalihi area.
Officials say a 28-year-old male suspect ran from the scene.
The female victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
No arrests have been made the incident is currently under investigation.
This story may be updated.
