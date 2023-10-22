HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

UH football suffers disheartening loss on the road to New Mexico, 42-21

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:21 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A devastating loss for the Rainbow Warriors football team Saturday on the road against New Mexico.

The ‘Bows were over powered by the Lobos, 42-21.

After staying within two scores going into half time, New Mexico kept the pedal to the medal while UH’s offense stalled out, keeping them winless in the Mountain West Conference.

the Lobos and quarterback Dylan Hopkins got off to a hot start, 8:59 on the clock in the first quarter and found Jeremiah Hixon in the endzone for an early lead.

New Mexico makes it 14-0 before UH found pay dirt. Tip drill in the endzone, off the hands of Pofele Ashlock and Steven McBride hauls it in.

Hopkins was on fire, he finished the game with a 187.5 QB rating, he adds two scores before the break.

It would be another tale of two halves for the Warriors, no scores in the third and two of their three drives in the final frame end in an interception.

Hawaii does tack on a score late in the fourth but too little too late, final score 42-21.

“It takes all of us to be dialed in this week, I feel going into this week, we should take this as a humbling experience, you know what I mean?” Wide receiver Pofele Ashlock told Hawaii News Now. “It starts with a little details from practice, from how we wake up, staying true to our schedule and staying true to our training.”

Timmy Chang is now 0-10 on the road as the head coach of the Rainbow Warriors.

The ‘Bows now look to the future, they’re back in Manoa for homecoming against San Jose State next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are particularly concerned about six missing people on Hawaii Island
Foul play may be involved in at least 6 missing persons cases on Hawaii Island
An 85-year-old man has been stabbed to death inside a southern Michigan supermarket, but his...
1 dead, 1 injured after car plows into palm trees, rolls over in Koolina area
China walls
Surfers save NY visitor who hit his head after jumping off cliff at China Walls
Honolulu Pride Parade draws thousands annually.
LGBTQ+ superstars in town for Honolulu Pride 2023. Here’s what to expect
In the two months since the Maui wildfires devastated Lahaina, Kaaihue says calls to their...
Maui service providers sound the alarm as calls to domestic violence hotline spike

Latest News

The new partnership is expected to generate much-needed tourism revenue for the state.
A win for sports tourism: Championship volleyball will return to Hawaii under multi-year deal
Rainbow Warriors Volleyball
A win for sports tourism: Championship volleyball will return to Hawaii under multi-year deal
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks UH football’s road trip to New Mexico and big match ups in the NFL
The University of Hawaii and Big West announced the plan in a news conference Friday.
Sports Round-up: Post-season volleyball tournaments to be played in Hawaii