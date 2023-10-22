UH football suffers disheartening loss on the road to New Mexico, 42-21

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A devastating loss for the Rainbow Warriors football team Saturday on the road against New Mexico.

The ‘Bows were over powered by the Lobos, 42-21.

After staying within two scores going into half time, New Mexico kept the pedal to the medal while UH’s offense stalled out, keeping them winless in the Mountain West Conference.

the Lobos and quarterback Dylan Hopkins got off to a hot start, 8:59 on the clock in the first quarter and found Jeremiah Hixon in the endzone for an early lead.

New Mexico makes it 14-0 before UH found pay dirt. Tip drill in the endzone, off the hands of Pofele Ashlock and Steven McBride hauls it in.

Hopkins was on fire, he finished the game with a 187.5 QB rating, he adds two scores before the break.

It would be another tale of two halves for the Warriors, no scores in the third and two of their three drives in the final frame end in an interception.

Hawaii does tack on a score late in the fourth but too little too late, final score 42-21.

“It takes all of us to be dialed in this week, I feel going into this week, we should take this as a humbling experience, you know what I mean?” Wide receiver Pofele Ashlock told Hawaii News Now. “It starts with a little details from practice, from how we wake up, staying true to our schedule and staying true to our training.”

Timmy Chang is now 0-10 on the road as the head coach of the Rainbow Warriors.

The ‘Bows now look to the future, they’re back in Manoa for homecoming against San Jose State next Saturday.

