Light winds to turn south-southwesterly as a front approaches

Winds will be light overnight as as front approaches from the northwest. Winds are expected to increase from the south and southwest Sunday, with a chance for more showers for Kauai associated with the frontal band starting Sunday night through Monday night. At the moment, there’s no real indication of heavy showers for the Garden Isle, but if it does happen, it would be during the Sunday night into Monday time period. Another band of moisture moving northward will increase showers for the island of Hawaii Sunday night into Monday.

Central portions of the state between the frontal band and the pool of moisture to the east will have generally dry and humid weather with passing high clouds. The moderate southwest winds will become light and variable again Tuesday and will likely stay that way for the rest of the coming week.

In surf, a north west is declining ahead of a moderate north-northwest swell that will build Sunday night and Monday, peaking close to the 15-foot high surf advisory threshold Monday night into Tuesday. South shores will have background swells ahead of a long-period swell Monday. East shore waves will be small for much of the coming week due to the lack of trade winds.

