Lahainaluna punctuates emotional homecoming with a 28-7 win over Baldwin

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahainaluna football team made their long awaited home debut, their homecoming game against Baldwin wrapped up with a Lunas Win.

Fans at the game told Hawaii News Now that it was bitter sweet night for the Lahaina community.

It was Lahainaluna High School’s first home football game since the devastating and deadly wildfires back in August and on the other side of this fence, just down the road is the destroyed beloved town.

They started the varsity game by paying tribute to one of their students who was killed in the fire and to the first responders.

As for the game, it was definitely business as usual for the Lunas who looked to keep their Undefeated record intact with another go around with Baldwin.

Lunas strike first, quarterback Lyric Kahula to Kamaehu Corpuz. Follow that up with an 11-yard rushing TD from Ikaika Gonzales.

Not as high scoring at the last meeting between the Bears and Lunas back on September 30th, but LHS strikes one more time in the third frame to make it 28-0.

The Bears do find pay dirt finally in the second half to make it 28-7 and as the clock expired that score would stick.

Lahainaluna now stand at 4-0 on the season, playing inspired and primed for a spot in the state playoffs.

“We’re back, this team is back,” Lahainaluna principal Richard Carosso said. “It’s a symbol of the community on its way back and we’re going to come back strong, everyone realized the importance of us coming home and it was homecoming week so it all tied together.”

Just after the JV game — which Lahainaluna won by the way — and before the varsity game started — a rainbow over the Luna stadium.

Fans say it’s a sign of hope.

The Lunas close out the regular season next week at Sue D Cooley Stadium against Maui high next Saturday.

