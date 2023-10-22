HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island man pleaded ‘no contest’ in second-degree murder case

41-year-old Davi Franklin Alvarez Sr. of Hilo
41-year-old Davi Franklin Alvarez Sr. of Hilo(Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man pleaded no contest to second-degree murder on Friday.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen said 44-year-old Davi Alvarez Sr. was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Noelle Buffett on October 31, 2020.

Honolulu police said the 2020 incident occurred at the Val Hala Apartment Complex in Hilo.

Officials say Alvarez was ordered to appear for sentencing on January 11, 2024.

Alvarez remains in custody in lieu of $1,000,000.00 bail.

Murder in the Second Degree carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are particularly concerned about six missing people on Hawaii Island
Foul play may be involved in at least 6 missing persons cases on Hawaii Island
An 85-year-old man has been stabbed to death inside a southern Michigan supermarket, but his...
1 dead, 1 injured after car plows into palm trees, rolls over in Koolina area
China walls
Surfers save NY visitor who hit his head after jumping off cliff at China Walls
Honolulu Pride Parade draws thousands annually.
LGBTQ+ superstars in town for Honolulu Pride 2023. Here’s what to expect
In the two months since the Maui wildfires devastated Lahaina, Kaaihue says calls to their...
Maui service providers sound the alarm as calls to domestic violence hotline spike

Latest News

Honolulu police lights
Police search for attempted murder suspect after shooting leaves man in serious condition
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
HFD swiftly extinguishes blaze that broke out in a Waipahu home
Honolulu Pride Parade draws thousands annually.
LGBTQ+ superstars in town for Honolulu Pride 2023. Here’s what to expect
Jamie Jones, Delious Kennedy, Alfred Nevarez and Tony Borowiak make up R&B and pop group...
All-4-One back in Hawaii for Blue Note performances