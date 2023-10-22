Hawaii Island man pleaded ‘no contest’ in second-degree murder case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man pleaded no contest to second-degree murder on Friday.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen said 44-year-old Davi Alvarez Sr. was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Noelle Buffett on October 31, 2020.

Honolulu police said the 2020 incident occurred at the Val Hala Apartment Complex in Hilo.

Officials say Alvarez was ordered to appear for sentencing on January 11, 2024.

Alvarez remains in custody in lieu of $1,000,000.00 bail.

Murder in the Second Degree carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

