First Alert Weather: Kona Winds ahead of an approaching front

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Winds will blow out of the south and southwest in advance of an approaching front today, with moderate south to southwest winds prevailing this afternoon through Monday night. Winds will diminish Tuesday and Tuesday night as the front stalls and fizzles out over the western or central islands. An increase in rainfall will be possible over the Big Island and Kauai from late Sunday night through Tuesday as a couple bands of moisture move into these islands, while drier conditions persist over Oahu and Maui County. A return to a land and sea breeze pattern is expected Wednesday through Friday, with showers possible near the coast at night and over the island interiors each afternoon. A new cold front could bring another round of showers and moderate northerly winds to the islands Friday night into next weekend.

WAVES: Surf will be lower through this afternoon, but a new NW swell will build in later tonight into Tuesday. Surf heights along both west and north facing shores are forecast to peak near or slightly below the High Surf Advisory thresholds on Monday/Tuesday. Background surf expected along south facing shores until Monday morning when a long period south swell moves in and lingers through the rest of the week. Surf heights along east facing shores will remain small through much of next week

