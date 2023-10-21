HI Now Daily
A win for sports tourism: Championship volleyball will return to Hawaii under multi-year deal

The new partnership is expected to generate much-needed tourism revenue for the state.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority and the Big West conference announced a multi-year deal Friday for UH to host playoff volleyball tournaments — and it all begins next season.

The major win for sports tourism in Hawaii means the University of Hawaii UH will host three of the Big West’s biggest conference championships at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“That will bring the 2024 and 2025 Big West men’s volleyball championships and the 2026 Big West women’s volleyball championships back to the Hawaiian Islands and here at the University of Hawaii,” Big West commissioner Dan Butterly said, at a news conference on Friday morning.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is already the title sponsor of the men and women’s basketball tournaments.

The new partnership is expected to generate much-needed tourism revenue for the state.

“When we think about the power of sports, when we think about the power of athletics to inspire, to bring out the best in folks and to serve as ambassadors of the Hawaiian Islands, this is a partnership that makes all the sense in the world,” said HTA’s Ilihia Gionson. “We’re so happy to be here.”

On top of the newly announced volleyball tournaments, Hawaii is also set to host at least four more Big West Championships over the next four years, including men’s and women’s cross country, women’s golf and beach volleyball.

For the men’s team, they’re excited to bring one of the countries top volleyball conferences back to Hawaii.

“We have been the premiere league in men’s collegiate volleyball and this just gives us another great opportunity to continue to showcase and show people throughout the world what exciting brand of volleyball that’s played in the Big West,” UH head coach Charlie Wade said.

UH last hosted the tourney from 2019 to 2022 and the atmosphere is unmatched.

“The energy has been unmatched anywhere else I’ve played and that’s being in the championship games and anywhere else,” UH outside hitter Chaz Galloway said.

“I mean, the energy in the atmosphere here that the fans bring, it brings out the best in players.”

The 2024 Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship is slated to play in April.

