Town and country surfers aren’t stoked on city’s proposed rules on shore water events

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, the city has had rules on the number of surf and other contests that can be held on the North Shore. It’s now looking at implementing similar rules for the popular beaches on the South Shore as well.

The city’s proposed shore water event rules would continue a cap on the number of North Shore events on everything from surf contests, canoe regattas, triathlons and swim events, along with “cooling-off” periods between each event to balance them with recreational use.

Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen said those kinds of rules would be expanded for the first time to south shore breaks at places like Waikiki, Ala Moana and Kakaako.

“We think the limit we put in on the cap does allow the existing events to be able to continue, but we manage it so it doesn’t hog the break every single weekend for two months in a row,” she said.

The proposed rules also include considering permit applications based on whether an event has equity for under-represented groups -- including those based on gender.

While contest organizers support equity, they saw lawmakers should consider that some events have fewer female entrants signing up.

“We had less than 25 percent women,” said Philip Kitamura, a body surfer with Ka Ike Mau Loa O Ke Kai Hohonu. “That would have awarded us zero points and effectively we lose out on two-thirds of the ranking points.”

At a public hearing Friday on the rules at Kapolei Hale, surfers from both town and country shared concerns over ranking points based on age ability, because not all surf breaks are the same.

“Queen’s and Pipeline are two different animals, so having the same rules across the board for all those breaks -- that shouldn’t be allowed,” said Mahina Chillingworth of Hui O Hee Nalu, which holds an event at Pipeline.

“We’re trying to give people -- pro and amateur -- a spot on the big stage on one of the greatest spots in the world,” Hui O Hee Nalu’s David Stand Jr. said about events at Pipeline. “What you guys are doing is tying our hands.”

“North Shore is professionals -- they’re surfing for a living. Big waves, dangerous waves,” said Ron Iwami of Friends of Kewalos. “South Shore, more amateur, kids, for fun. And it’s like comparing apples and oranges.”

“It should be community based. It should be a community decision. Every part of every shore has different nuances,” said Kewalo surfer Jason Sakai.

Those from other sports, including bodysurfing, said the rules could favor certain water events over others.

“I strongly oppose the rule changes, including Kakaako Waterfront park and bodysurfing, as it pits us against board riders, against the surfing community,” bodysurfer Conrad Morgan of Ka Ike Mau Loa O Ke Kai Hohonu told the hearing.

If no major changes are made to the proposed rules, Thielen said the city could adopt them by he end of this year.

“It’s going to take more than just blanket rules and just arbitrary rules,” Sakai said. “It’s going to take some akamai.”

