Teen, mother speak out after disturbing attack at school caught on camera

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo mother is pressing charges against two high school students after she said one of them assaulted her daughter on campus.

The assault happened on Tuesday in Waiakea High’s cafeteria during recess. Tihani Kalawe, 16, said she was trying to block herself with her hands while the attacker repeatedly punched her.

“I didn’t hit back, I was trying to like, hold myself like not hold her, but like, like try to block with my hands,” said Kalawe. “And she just kept going and going and going and she didn’t stop.”

“Everybody had their phones out. They were laughing.”

Kalawe said the attacker has been bullying her prior to the incident.

She went to the cafeteria that day to clear things up with her bully.

“Because her girlfriend was jealous or something like it was between another girl,” said Kalawe. “I felt like I didn’t deserve to get hit. I just wanted to talk things out with her be cordial, solve it out, be mature about it.”

“l don’t like violence, it does not solve anything at all.”

“I was more so like concerned for my safety because I was diagnosed with epilepsy so if I get hit in the head, or like any trauma that happens, I can get a seizure and just die,” said Kalawe.

“Yeah, nobody helped, nobody stopped anything even after the fight like nothing.”

“I’m outraged for the reason that there was no school officials, nobody within the cafeteria that could have potentially stopped the fight,” said Natasha Mangrubang. “It hurts so bad to see your child get hit continuously, repeatedly not you know, she wasn’t defending herself at all.”

“But to continuously assault somebody and keep on going and keep on going. It’s horrible. It’s horrific.”

DOE released the following statement:

Regarding the incident, there was adult supervision in the cafeteria at the time; however, due to the brevity of the incident — lasting 15 to 20 seconds – staff were not immediately aware as it was happening. Immediate action was taken once staff became aware.

In addition, after the school’s administration was shown an image of the student accused of grabbing the AirPods, they were recovered and returned to the owner.

“I just hope that more staffing or more people there could have helped,” said Mangrubang. “We need to make more of an effort for bullying.

“We hear it, we see the slogans, we see the posters, but on a human level more needs to be done so that no other no other student, no other child and no other parent has to go through this type of ordeal.”

DOE says the administration has been meeting with staff to review and re-evaluate its procedures for monitoring students.

They’re also reinforcing reminders about safety and respectful behaviors with all students.

Hawaii County Police investigating the case and classifies it as a third-degree assault.

