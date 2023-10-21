HI Now Daily
Police search for attempted murder suspect after shooting in Kalihi leaves man in serious condition

Honolulu police lights
Honolulu police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting at two people in Kalihi early Saturday.

Police officials say the two victims were sitting on the stairs outside of an apartment building when they were shot at.

Officials say both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by EMS to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police say the suspect or suspects are unknown at this time.

Authorities said a search for the suspect is underway. Further details were not yet released.

This story will be updated.

