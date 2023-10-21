PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks UH football’s road trip to New Mexico and big match ups in the NFL

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Cienna Pilotin are back in the HNN Digital Center to talk the latest sports headlines.

The duo talks University of Hawaii football’s heartbreaking loss to San Diego State and their upcoming trip to the Land of Enchantment to take on the New Mexico Lobos.

Plus, some NFL Hawaii news and a big time match up on Sunday Night Football.

And a special shout out to a co-host who’s on a well deserved break!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.