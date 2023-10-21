HI Now Daily
Multiple-car crash on eastbound H-1 Freeway snarls weekend morning traffic

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two lanes of traffic were closed due to a multiple-car crash on the H-1 Freeway early Saturday morning.

Sources say 7 to 8 cars and a semi-truck were involved in the crash.

No word yet on any injuries from the accident or what lead to the crash.

This is an ongoing story.

This story may be updated.

