More support needed for people suffering from mental illness

Participants from all over Oahu attended NAMI WALK 2023 in support of combating mental illness.
By Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:35 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - October is Depression Awareness Month, a time to educate the public about the impact of depression and mental health issues.

Last weekend, thousands of people joined a walk event at Honolulu Hale in solidarity of combating mental illness.

Gov. Josh Green attended, giving a heartfelt speech to inspire survivors of mental illness.

”I’m here to celebrate what NAMI does and we have so many people that are wrestling with mental illness that we have to really step up for them,” Green said.

Gov. Green hopes that organizations like NAMI along with a new Health Education Loan Repayment program that he announced in September, can help people take mental health seriously.

”I think people have always spent too little research on prevention and health care. That is why we actually are now gonna pay back the loans of anyone who goes into these fields in Hawaii,” Green said.

The event also featured food, music and mental health resources.

Established in 1991,NAMI Hawaii is dedicated to improving the quality of life of individuals and families affected by mental illnesses.

For more information, visit Namiwalks.org.

