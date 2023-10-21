Light winds most of the weekend before southerly winds Sunday

Trade winds are going to be gone for the next several days as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Conditions will be quiet on the radar front and winds will be light for the weekend, but could pick up from the south-southwest Sunday night for Kauai and Oahu as the front gets closer.

There’s a chance for increased rainfall late Sunday night through Tuesday, mainly for the islands of Kauai and Hawaii, as bands of moisture are drawn northward ahead of the front. Kauai may also havea chance for heavier rainfall and maybe a thunderstorm Sunday night into Monday, but most of the storm energy will remain to the northwest. The frontal band itself should dissipate over the islands. Winds will remain light for the rest of the week.

In surf, waves will lower along north shores Saturday and Sunday before a new northwest swell comes in Sunday night into Monday. Waves on south shores will remain small through the weekend, with some overlapping background swells early next week. East shore surf will also be small all week due to the lack of trade winds.

