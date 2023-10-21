HI Now Daily
As Kula residents rebuild, community focused on protecting against future fires

In Kula alone, the fire destroyed 19 homes and charred more than 200 acres, largely due to the prevalence of dried out, invasive black wattle trees.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Kula on Aug. 8, flames destroyed 19 homes and charred more than 200 acres. Residents say the flames largely spread due to dry invasive black wattle trees.

In the wake of the disaster, fire is a constant worry. And now, loose soil and ash coupled with an approaching wet season, brings the threat of a landslide.

“People want to rebuild their homes in a place where they feel safe,” Tekula said.

“The people who did not lose homes, they don’t want to leave. They love this area, but when you see a fire like this, I think people start questioning is it safe to live here?”

Since the disaster, Tekula and nearly 100 Upcountry Maui residents have taken matters into their own hands and started the Kula Community Watershed Alliance.

Their goal is the restoration of destroyed Kula lands — work that starts with stabilizing the terrain with wood chips from chopped down wattle trees.

“It keeps the ability for any moisture when it does rain, settles down in, instead of running off,” Tekula said. “We’re trying to have a win-win here where we use the fire fuels that are right back here and up and down this area to stabilize our soil.”

KCWA has managed to raise $200,000 for its work, funding equipment and manpower. Ground stabilization is phase one and part two consists of restoring the land with resilient native plants.

“We are going to use some log aversion barriers here and there with the wood that we have here,” Tekula said. “That’s going to prevent that runoff and that’s going to keep the water in the land. It’s going to allow it to heal and allow us to plant.”

To kokua as a volunteer or to donate, click here.

