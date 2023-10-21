HI Now Daily
HFD swiftly extinguishes blaze that broke out in a Waipahu home

HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department quickly extinguished a fire at a two-story residence in Waipahu early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to 94-633 Honowai Street just before 5 a.m.

Fire officials say the first unit arrived at the scene at 5:04 a.m. to find smoke emanating from the structure.

HFD says the fire was extinguished at 5:26 a.m.

Officials say all HFD personnel were accounted for with no reports of injuries.

HFD says an investigation has been initiated to determine the fire’s origin and cause and to provide damage estimates.

This story may be updated.

