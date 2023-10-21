FilCom event showcases diverse dances, cultures of the Philippines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Celebrate Filipino American History Month at a special cultural event tonight at the Filipino Community Center at Waipahu.

Local nonprofit ARTS FOUNDATION.Ph Is hosting a night of music and cultural performances at 6 p.m., called “Handog and Papuri, “ or Offer and Praise, with the PASACAT Philippine Performing Arts Company from San Diego.

Anamaria Labao Cabato, Executive Director of PASACAT, and performers and sisters Kalista and Kailani Cancel joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the importance of sharing the performing arts of the Philippines with the wider community and educating youth about Filipino history.

PASACAT dances come from different Philippine backgrounds, including Cordillera, Turn of the Century, Mindanao, Lumad and Countryside.

In November 1970, PASACAT became the first formally organized Philippine Dance Company in San Diego.

Arts Foundation.Ph also provides scholarships for graduating seniors in Hawaii.

Some of the proceeds will support those affected by Maui.

For information, call 808-258-8542.

