Coconut rhinoceros beetle grubs found for first time on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coconut rhinoceros beetle grubs have been found at a home in Waikoloa Village, marking the first discovery of the invasive pest on Hawaii Island.

The state said a resident found five large grubs on Oct. 11 in a decaying palm tree stump.

State crews have surveyed the area and set traps.

The beetle grubs live in decomposing plant and animal waste and may have been inadvertently transported across Oahu and to neighbor islands in bags of compost or mulch. Coconut rhinoceros beetles prefer to feed on palms and are a major threat to the health of these plants.

The beetles were first detected on Oahu in 2013.

