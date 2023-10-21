HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Coconut rhinoceros beetle grubs found for first time on Hawaii Island

Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles have been found on Kauai and the public is being asked to help with...
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles have been found on Kauai and the public is being asked to help with detection efforts.(Kauai CRB Flyer, photos of CRB adult and larvae)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coconut rhinoceros beetle grubs have been found at a home in Waikoloa Village, marking the first discovery of the invasive pest on Hawaii Island.

The state said a resident found five large grubs on Oct. 11 in a decaying palm tree stump.

State crews have surveyed the area and set traps.

The beetle grubs live in decomposing plant and animal waste and may have been inadvertently transported across Oahu and to neighbor islands in bags of compost or mulch. Coconut rhinoceros beetles prefer to feed on palms and are a major threat to the health of these plants.

The beetles were first detected on Oahu in 2013.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui native and big wave champion Billy Kemper is calling out Hawaiian Airlines, asking for the...
Big-wave champ calls out Hawaiian Airlines after being unable to check surfboard
During cancer treatment, Christine Song reconnected with a high school friend, Thu Inouye.
High school friends reunite for a tough journey — and a powerful message
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns
Crews have started to apply a soil stabilizer in fire-ravaged Lahaina aimed at preventing ash...
New landfill to be built on Maui for debris from Lahaina’s burn zone
DLNR Chair Dawn Chang meets west Maui taro farmers
‘Things have shifted’: Maui farmers applaud in-person visit from powerful land executive

Latest News

With the blocked-House impasse deepening, Republicans have no realistic or workable plan to...
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, falling back to square one
The University of Hawaii and Big West announced the plan in a news conference Friday.
Sports Round-up: Post-season volleyball tournaments to be played in Hawaii
The incident happened just before 6 p.m.
Surfers save NY visitor who hit his head after jumping off China Walls cliff
The games are seen as a potential boon for Hawaii sports tourism.
Midday Newscast: Post-season volleyball tournaments slated for Hawaii
Public health experts have sounded the alarm about flavored tobacco products popular in vaping,...
Mayor to Legislature: Allow our trigger ban on flavored tobacco sales to take effect