All-4-One back in Hawaii for Blue Note performances

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you love ‘90s music, you’re familiar with the hit love songs “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That.”

All-4-One is back in Hawaii for shows at the Blue Note this weekend and joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their classics and making new music. Jamie Jones, Delious Kennedy, Alfred Nevarez and Tony Borowiak make up the R&B and pop group, originally from the Antelope Valley and Mojave, California areas.

The group is performing today and tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $55 for Premium Seating and $45 for Loge Seating and Bar Area.

Visit bluenotehawaii.com.

