HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Water rate increases eyed as costs of responding to Red Hill crisis mount

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau held their annual "Imagine a Day Without Water" proclamation ceremony.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:14 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is consider a 10% rate increase to help cover the mounting costs of responding to the Red Hill tainted water crisis that contaminated drinking water in the Navy system, sickened thousands and threatened the public system.

De-fueling operations of Red Hill started this week and in three days, the military says nearly 10 million gallons fuel have been drained. But given the ongoing crisis, BWS Chief Engineer Ernie Lau says the board is exploring rate increases for customers.

“When we do our presentations, we do mention Red Hill and the cost to address that,” he said.

“What we are doing right now is installilng monitor wells, installing exploratory wells because we still have three wells shut down and we’re looking to replace those sources just in case.”

The board could make a final decision on the rate hikes next month.

If approved, the rate increase would go into effect in February.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui native and big wave champion Billy Kemper is calling out Hawaiian Airlines, asking for the...
Big-wave champ calls out Hawaiian Airlines after being unable to check surfboard
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say
Surfer bitten by shark off Kauai shares survival story
Surfer nearly lost leg following tiger shark bite
Rickey Rivera letter which led to an appeal of the Homelands waitlist settlement.
One complaint gums up distribution of historic Hawaiian Homelands waitlist settlement
Nonprofit head: Maui trying to bury 2018 wildfire report that offers insight into government inaction

Latest News

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 178: Woman who survived rare flesh-eating disease hopes her story saves lives
Inha University in South Korea is named after Incheon and Hawaii to reflect their 120-year...
How Hawaii inspired and built the ‘MIT of Korea’
Want to check if the emergency siren in your neighborhood is working? Here’s how
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau held their...
Honolulu mayor, BWS head emphasize importance of Oahu's water system in annual ceremony