WATCH LIVE: Mayor to sign measure aimed at banning flavored tobacco products

Public health experts have sounded the alarm about flavored tobacco products popular in vaping, noting that the flavors clearly target youth smokers at a time when cigarette smoking is declining.(WJHG)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Friday will sign a measure into law aimed at banning the sale of flavored tobacco products in a bid to address vaping among youth.

The bill signing will be carried live across HNN’s digital platforms.

WATCH HERE:

Bill 46 is known as a so-called “trigger law” because it will only go into effect if a state law that restricts the counties from regulating or restricting tobacco and nicotine products is overturned.

Public health experts have sounded the alarm about flavored tobacco products popular in vaping, noting the flavors clearly target youth smokers at a time when cigarette smoking is declining.

This year, Hawaii started taxing vaping products at the same rate as cigarettes.

This story will be updated.

