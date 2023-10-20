HI Now Daily
Twin sisters ‘connected at the hip’ celebrate milestone birthday together

Twin sisters Jennie Chitwood and Boots Rogers are celebrating their 100th birthday together. (Source: WTVG)
By Tony Geftos and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:38 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Twin sisters, Jennie Chitwood and Wilhelmina “Boots” Rogers, have spent a lot of time over the years doing everything together – going to church, working, and raising each other’s children.

“We’ve always felt like we had something special because it’s like having two moms when they’re twins and because we lived close and did everything together,” Chitwood’s daughter Debby Kuhn said.

Now, the twins celebrated their 100th birthday together with a big party thrown by their family.

“I think each year, they might think we might not be here the next year, and they don’t want to miss it,” Chitwood said.

“And we’ve been just very, very happy, and if we go to heaven, that’s all I’m praying for is heaven and her. To go together,” Rogers said.

Through it all, they’ve had each other and still say they share plenty of laughs along the way.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

