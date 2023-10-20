TMT: First-time funding from National Science Foundation isn’t construction commitment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s first-time funding for the embattled Thirty Meter Telescope from the National Science Foundation, but officials say the new infusion of cash doesn’t mean construction is imminent.

The foundation is an independent federal agency that supports science and engineering.

TMT told Hawaii News Now the first $6.5 million award is for design and development and does not represent a commitment for construction.

The construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea has been stalled since protests in 2019.

This year, the National Science Foundation awarded $6.5 million design and development of TMT and another $6.5 million award to the Giant Magellan Telescope in Chile.

“In 2024, we will budget again to continue with this process and they’ve asked for $30 million of investment so we’ll be able to move these projects forward as these review processes happen,” said Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan, National Science Foundation director at the CHIPS and Science Implementation and Oversight meeting on Capitol Hill on Oct. 4.

TMT says the NSF funding helps prepare for next steps. The NSF is still considering comments for its environmental review from meetings last year that were filled with opposition.

“We obviously don’t have it squared away on the Hawaii side, so we have to move in parallel paths in case everything comes together,” said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).

“We are working with the state of Hawaii to make sure that we are positioning the appropriate investments in a way that they can be sequenced at the right time,” said Panchanathan.

“It’s disappointing, but not surprising that this project continues to be pushed foward and that NSF continues to move foward,” said Pua Case of Mauna Kea Education and Awareness.

TMT opponents are getting ready for a state land board meeting early next month where its permit is being challenged. At issue is if TMT construction actually started in 2019.

“There are so many obstacles to this project and we the people are firmly committed. No TMT,” said Case.

Supporters of the TMT say the funding is a positive step.

“I think it’s great that the National Science Foundation is showing a true interest in the development of the next generation of technology,” said astrophysicist Makana Silva.

“First knee-jerk reaction was excitement,” he added.

NSF says it’ll consider construction funding in 2025.

