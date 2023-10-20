‘Things have shifted’: Maui farmers applaud in-person visit from state’s most powerful land executive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a move that’s being well-received by traditional Maui farmers who have long felt ignored by the state and big companies, the state’s most powerful land and water executive this week visited the valley at the center of the controversy over wildfires and water.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources Chair Dawn Chang met with traditional taro farmers and the landowner who controls their stream on Wednesday.

Lauren Palakiko, whose husband Charlie farms taro on his family’s land in Kauaula Valley, said the visit gave the farmers hope for change.

“You could tell that she honestly wanted to connect with us and hear our side of the story,” Palakiko said.

Jonathan Scheuer, a former Land Use Commission Chair and water rights scholar, agreed the visit is a sign of positive change.

“I think it really symbolizes that things have shifted in a way that many people have been working on for decades and hoping for,” he said.

A photo provided by Palakiko shows Chang sitting on a plastic chair among the kuleana farmers of the valley. The meeting was at the same spot visited by Hawaii News Now in the days after the Lahaina fire. It is an oasis surrounded by dead dry grass characteristic of West Maui, where water was abundant before the stream was diverted for sugar.

“So coming here, she saw that this is an oasis in the desert,” Palakiko said. “And unfortunately, it’s been made that way. It naturally should all be an oasis.”

The Palakikos say they are ready to plant more taro if more water is released by West Maui Land company, which developed the luxury subdivision next door where lush landscaping competes for the stream water.

The farmers and stream restoration advocates say more instream traditional farming will restore the culture, promote healthy agriculture and prevent fires.

“We just want to mend what’s been done here, Lahaina has been dried out to the core,” Palakiko said. “So, it’s like a matchbox here.”

The valley has been the scene of two major wildfires since 2018 and after the August fires, state officials said stream water regulation hampered firefighting. They have since backed away from those doubts and seem to embrace stream restoration.

Under Chang’s leadership, the water commission is expected to consider releasing much more water into Kauaula.

“I know that she has understanding there as to what needs to be done for the aina for the wai,” Palakiko said.

Scheuer said the fact that dry conditions fueled the Lahaina fire has shown communities the importance of healthy streams.

“Since the fire, so many things have changed,” Scheuer said.

Scheuer said the law has been on the farmers’ side for years, but only recently have state officials embraced the value.

“The benefits range everywhere from rehydrating our dry landscapes, to reinvigorating our culture, and making us much more resilient in the face of climate change,” Scheuer said.

Palakiko said after fighting so long the change is like night and day.

“And it’s just amazing to see everybody standing up for the water and for the farmers and I don’t feel all so alone anymore,” she said.

Executives of West Maui land asked for questions in writing, but did not respond.

Chang also declined an interview but will be hearing a presentation on alternatives for Kauaula when the water commission meets on Maui next Tuesday.

