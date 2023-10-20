Surfers save NY visitor who hit his head after jumping off cliff at China Walls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers saved a 24-year-old male visitor from New York who hit his head after jumping off a cliff at China Walls on Thursday evening, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m.

Officials said the man jumped off the rock lodge, hit his head and was swept out by the waves, estimated to be at four-to-six foot faces.

Surfers quickly paddled to the man, kept him afloat and brought him to shore on surfboards.

EMS personnel and lifeguards arrived on scene within minutes and began advanced life support on the man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

EMS said it thanks the Good Samaritans who rescued the man.

This story may be updated.

