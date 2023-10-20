NOAA: Thanks to El Nino, this wet season could be decidedly drier than normal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The seasons are changing and more rainfall is expected as the calendar counts down to 2024, but the ongoing El Nino weather pattern may make this wet season less than typical.

NOAA’s wet season outlook spans from October to April. Forecasters are expecting less rainfall than average within that timeframe.

El Nino years in Hawaii often create a drier wet season.

The winter months are especially drier during El Nino years. Heavy rain events are still expected, but total rainfall measured across the state is forecasted to be below average.

Considering Hawaii is currently experiencing widespread drought, a drier wet season may not provide enough rainfall to help alleviate the arid conditions. Portions of leeward Maui are currently classified under extreme drought (level 3 out of 4 conditions).

NOAA stated that there is the potential “for more than 40% of the state to be in severe to exceptional drought (D2 to D4) by the end of February.” They went on to state that the drought is expected to continue into the upcoming dry season.

Strong winds and dry conditions during the wet season could lead to out-of-season brush fires and red flag warnings. Dry brush fuels across the island chain, especially in leeward regions, could allow wildfires to spread easily.

The El Nino weather pattern also creates elevated high surf events, especially on north and west facing shores.

NOAA forecasted “a higher likelihood of large north shore surf events, especially in January and February.” In their official press conference, NOAA even mentioned that the surf may be large enough for the Eddie to go again this season.

