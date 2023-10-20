HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

NOAA: Thanks to El Nino, this wet season could be decidedly drier than normal

NOAA forecasters say large scale below average rainfall projected through entire wet season.
By Drew Davis
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The seasons are changing and more rainfall is expected as the calendar counts down to 2024, but the ongoing El Nino weather pattern may make this wet season less than typical.

NOAA’s wet season outlook spans from October to April. Forecasters are expecting less rainfall than average within that timeframe.

El Nino years in Hawaii often create a drier wet season.

The winter months are especially drier during El Nino years. Heavy rain events are still expected, but total rainfall measured across the state is forecasted to be below average.

Considering Hawaii is currently experiencing widespread drought, a drier wet season may not provide enough rainfall to help alleviate the arid conditions. Portions of leeward Maui are currently classified under extreme drought (level 3 out of 4 conditions).

NOAA stated that there is the potential “for more than 40% of the state to be in severe to exceptional drought (D2 to D4) by the end of February.” They went on to state that the drought is expected to continue into the upcoming dry season.

Strong winds and dry conditions during the wet season could lead to out-of-season brush fires and red flag warnings. Dry brush fuels across the island chain, especially in leeward regions, could allow wildfires to spread easily.

The El Nino weather pattern also creates elevated high surf events, especially on north and west facing shores.

NOAA forecasted “a higher likelihood of large north shore surf events, especially in January and February.” In their official press conference, NOAA even mentioned that the surf may be large enough for the Eddie to go again this season.

As the wet season unfolds, make sure to download the Hawaii News Now First Alert Weather App. We’ll be tracking the latest weather conditions around the clock.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui native and big wave champion Billy Kemper is calling out Hawaiian Airlines, asking for the...
Big-wave champ calls out Hawaiian Airlines after being unable to check surfboard
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say
Surfer bitten by shark off Kauai shares survival story
Surfer nearly lost leg following tiger shark bite
Rickey Rivera letter which led to an appeal of the Homelands waitlist settlement.
One complaint gums up distribution of historic Hawaiian Homelands waitlist settlement
Nonprofit head: Maui trying to bury 2018 wildfire report that offers insight into government inaction

Latest News

Far from home in Israel as war rages, ‘Bows volleyball player finds ‘safe place’ on the court
A Big Island woman is sharing her amazing survival story. Danielle McKim of Hilo says she...
Episode 178: Woman who survived rare flesh-eating disease hopes her story saves lives
Inha University in South Korea is named after Incheon and Hawaii to reflect their 120-year...
A visit to Inha University: How Hawaii inspired and built the ‘MIT of Korea’
Israel native Tali Hakas has brothers fighting in the Israeli army right now. She calls her...
Israel-Hamas war hits close to home for one Rainbow Wahine volleyball player