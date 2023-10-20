HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say

Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:59 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police said.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Wilkinson was taken from his home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

State troopers were deployed overnight as a precaution to protect judges who live in Washington County, state police spokesperson Elena Russo said.

Wilkinson was sworn in as a circuit court judge in 2020. The 1994 University of North Carolina graduate received his law degree from Emory University School of Law in 1997 and then became a circuit court law clerk in Washington County.

At his swearing-in, Wilkinson said he wanted to become a judge to serve the community, The Herald-Mail reported.

“It’s an honor and it’s humbling, and I’m happy to serve,” he said.

Wilkinson thanked retired Judge Frederick C. Wright III for guiding his career. Wilkinson’s military family had moved around, but when Wright hired his mother as a law clerk in 1983, Hagerstown became his home.

In Maryland, circuit courts in each county handle serious criminal and civil cases, including many that are appealed from the lower-level district courts, according to the state courts website.

The city of nearly 44,000 lies about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore in the panhandle of Maryland, near the state lines of West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui native and big wave champion Billy Kemper is calling out Hawaiian Airlines, asking for the...
Big-wave champ calls out Hawaiian Airlines after being unable to check surfboard
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns
Crews have started to apply a soil stabilizer in fire-ravaged Lahaina aimed at preventing ash...
New landfill to be built on Maui for debris from Lahaina’s burn zone
Nonprofit head: Maui trying to bury 2018 wildfire report that offers insight into government inaction
During cancer treatment, Christine Song reconnected with a high school friend, Thu Inouye.
High school friends reunite for a tough journey — and a powerful message

Latest News

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
President Joe Biden talks to reporters aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop in at...
US commitment to Ukraine a central question as Biden meets with EU heads during congressional chaos
Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with...
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee leaves the Republican caucus...
Republicans are facing death threats as the election for speaker gets mired in personal feuds