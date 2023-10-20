HI Now Daily
LGBTQ+ superstars in town for Honolulu Pride 2023. Here’s what to expect

Honolulu Pride Parade draws thousands annually.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2023 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is set to take over the streets of Waikiki this weekend.

Thousands are set to line the sidewalks of Kalakaua to watch the colorful event which will feature some big names in the LGBTQ+ world.

The theme this year: Homecoming. It celebrates the return to the islands for Hawaii’s Sasha Colby, the first Native Hawaiian woman to achieve international stardom after winning RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15.

An advocate for trans rights and acceptance, she’s the Grand Marshall for the parade which is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The parade route runs from Magic Island, through Waikiki’s Kalakaua Avenue, and culminates at Kapiolani Park.

Honolulu Pride Parade Route
Honolulu Pride Parade Route(HNN)

We talked to Colby in May, a month after she won the reality tv competition.

”I’m like, on cloud 9. It feels amazing. It feels amazing to accomplish a goal that I had set for myself, while getting to represent all Hawaiians, which is really cool,” she said.

Following the parade at 1 p.m., the festival begins on the grounds of the Waikiki Shell.

There will be entertainment throughout the day featuring local and national drag performers, musicians, community groups, and even Hula Halau Hi’iakainamakalehua.

Other big names set to take the stage from RuPaul’s Drag Race include Kerri Colby, Kimora Black, Kylie Sonique Love and Laganja Estranga. Hawaii’s Mark Kanemura also returns as a headliner.

The community will also be able to connect with resources and organizations that ensure access to safe medical care and important services.

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weekend will also have live reports from the start of the festival from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tune in on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

