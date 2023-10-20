How Hawaii inspired and built the ‘MIT of Korea’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inha University in South Korea looks like any place of higher education – a sprawling campus with students pursuing careers and personal growth.

What makes Inha unique is that it’s rooted in aloha.

The first Korean immigrants in the United States arrived in Hawaii in 1903. They helped build Inha -- one of the biggest universities in South Korea -- and transformed a nation.

“‘In’ stands for Incheon and ‘Ha’ stands for Hawaii. And Incheon is the starting city for them. And Hawaii is the destination city for them. So this is the meaning of the Inha university. I think that this kind of naming is one and only in the world,” said Inha University president Myeong Woo Cho, through a translator.

Inha was established in 1954 as a Korean-American collaboration school by the first president of the Republic of Korea and long-time Hawaii resident Syngman Rhee -- with funding from the Korean diaspora.

“Hawaii is kind of the homeland of our mind because there are so many alumni of Inha University in Hawaii. And also it was starting from the meaningful willingness from the Korean communities in Hawaii,” Cho said.

It’s a willingness to give what they had to rebuild their home country, which had been devastated under Japanese colonial rule and the Korean War.

Rex Kim’s father moved to Hawaii during the Korean War and, like many others, believed a skilled workforce was key to recovery.

“The thought was to start a university in Korea that would help Korea as a country industrialize more efficiently and faster by educating young people,” Kim said.

The idea and funding started in Hawaii, at the Korean Christian Institute, a school set up for children of the first Korean immigrants. It was first built in Kaimuki, and relocated to this site where Kalihi Elementary School now stands. A plaque honors that history.

After the school closed in 1947, Rhee sold the 24 acre site to a developer who named the street Kula Kolea, which means Korean school.

Rhee used the money to build a polytechnic institute in Incheon.

“Koreans living in Hawaii wanted to establish the Korean version of the MIT,” said Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok.

Inha is now one of Korea’s top universities, built on the backs of Korean plantation workers and laborers thousands of miles away.

“Education, education, education, education. Why? Because they realized that Korea lost the country because people were ignorant. So that was the first thing they did,” said Duk Hee Lee Murayabashi, President of the Korean Immigration Research Institute.

20 years after Inha opened, the University of Hawaii’s Center for Korean Studies followed -- the first and largest Korean center in North America.

“So a third of the funds came from Korea, another third from the community but the last third came also from government. So it is kind of a collaboration, to preserve history, and to prepare for the future. I think, without that kind of help us, the center cannot survive and sustain,” said Tae-Ung Baik, center director and UH professor.

A tale of two cities, two sister universities with student exchanges -- two places forever connected in aloha -- in name and spirit.

