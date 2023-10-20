HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

High school friends reconnected after a tough diagnosis. Now, they share a mission, too

During cancer treatment, Christine Song reconnected with a high school friend, Thu Inouye.
During cancer treatment, Christine Song reconnected with a high school friend, Thu Inouye.(Thu Inouye)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rates of breast cancer are low in women under the age of 40, but two Hawaii survivors are sharing their stories in hopes of raising awareness.

Christine Song was just 35 years old and 22 weeks pregnant with her first child when she noticed a lump in her breast.

She thought it was a clogged milk duct, but doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer somewhere between stages 2 and 3.

“I had my willpower and was like, I’m not dying today and I’m going to be here the rest of my life for my daughter,” said Song.

“The tumor was moving quickly so I was infused with chemo while pregnant with my daughter,” added Song. “As soon as I gave birth, I went back on chemo, did another four rounds and then I did 33 rounds of radiation, and I went into surgery.”

During treatment, Song reconnected with a high school friend, Thu Inouye.

She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2018.

Inouye discovered a fast-growing lump while breastfeeding her daughter.

“And literally just my whole world just paused for a moment and I just didn’t know what to think,” said Inouye. “It was a very hard news to get. My daughter had just turned 1.”

Both women went through treatments at the same time. Dr. Jami Fukui, breast medical oncologist at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children, treated both women.

“So everybody’s bodies are different, but we do know, especially in Hawaii, that Asian women tend to have denser breasts and other racial ethnic groups, and we know that this is a factor for breast cancer, Just because they’re smaller ... doesn’t mean that it’s not at risk.”

Song and Inouye are both in remission now.

“I want to let others know that if I can get through it, you can too, you know, so keep fighting,” said Inouye.

And they say, they’re now bonded for life.

“I think if it wasn’t for her, I think I would have given up so easily,” said Song.

“I told her we can get through this. I mean I’ve gotten so far, and we’ll work together and we’ll get together and we’ll make sure we’ll watch her kids grow up together,” said Inouye.

The newest recommendations says all women should get screened for breast cancer starting at age 40, but if you have a family member who has had breast cancer, check with your physician to see if you should be screened sooner.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui native and big wave champion Billy Kemper is calling out Hawaiian Airlines, asking for the...
Big-wave champ calls out Hawaiian Airlines after being unable to check surfboard
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say
Surfer bitten by shark off Kauai shares survival story
Surfer nearly lost leg following tiger shark bite
Nonprofit head: Maui trying to bury 2018 wildfire report that offers insight into government inaction
Crews have started to apply a soil stabilizer in fire-ravaged Lahaina aimed at preventing ash...
New landfill to be built on Maui for debris from Lahaina’s burn zone

Latest News

“My perspective is the writing has been on the wall for years.”
Concerns raised for growing shortage of officials in Hawaii high school athletics
Some are rejoicing the move while others are questioning it.
Long-stalled TMT project gets new NSF funding
DLNR Chair Dawn Chang meets west Maui taro farmers
‘Things have shifted’: Maui farmers applaud in-person visit from state’s most powerful land executive
The worsening conflict in the Middle East hits close to home for one Rainbow Wahine volleyball...
As war wages on back home in Israel, ‘Bows volleyball player finds ‘safe place’ on the court