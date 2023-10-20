High school friends reconnected after a tough diagnosis. Now, they share a mission, too

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rates of breast cancer are low in women under the age of 40, but two Hawaii survivors are sharing their stories in hopes of raising awareness.

Christine Song was just 35 years old and 22 weeks pregnant with her first child when she noticed a lump in her breast.

She thought it was a clogged milk duct, but doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer somewhere between stages 2 and 3.

“I had my willpower and was like, I’m not dying today and I’m going to be here the rest of my life for my daughter,” said Song.

“The tumor was moving quickly so I was infused with chemo while pregnant with my daughter,” added Song. “As soon as I gave birth, I went back on chemo, did another four rounds and then I did 33 rounds of radiation, and I went into surgery.”

During treatment, Song reconnected with a high school friend, Thu Inouye.

She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2018.

Inouye discovered a fast-growing lump while breastfeeding her daughter.

“And literally just my whole world just paused for a moment and I just didn’t know what to think,” said Inouye. “It was a very hard news to get. My daughter had just turned 1.”

Both women went through treatments at the same time. Dr. Jami Fukui, breast medical oncologist at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children, treated both women.

“So everybody’s bodies are different, but we do know, especially in Hawaii, that Asian women tend to have denser breasts and other racial ethnic groups, and we know that this is a factor for breast cancer, Just because they’re smaller ... doesn’t mean that it’s not at risk.”

Song and Inouye are both in remission now.

“I want to let others know that if I can get through it, you can too, you know, so keep fighting,” said Inouye.

And they say, they’re now bonded for life.

“I think if it wasn’t for her, I think I would have given up so easily,” said Song.

“I told her we can get through this. I mean I’ve gotten so far, and we’ll work together and we’ll get together and we’ll make sure we’ll watch her kids grow up together,” said Inouye.

The newest recommendations says all women should get screened for breast cancer starting at age 40, but if you have a family member who has had breast cancer, check with your physician to see if you should be screened sooner.

