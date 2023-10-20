First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers possible, more rain due next week

HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers possible today, more rain expected next week(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:19 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening cold front will stall and then dissipate across the western end of the state through late Friday, with moderate to locally strong trade winds from Kauai to Oahu’s north shore. Elsewhere, light winds will allow for overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes through the weekend. The light winds will veer southerly from Friday night into next week. Enhanced rainfall will be possible over portions of the islands from late Sunday night through Tuesday.

Another north-northwest swell is forecast to arrive and build Sunday night into Monday with near advisory level wave heights. Surf along south facing shores will remain above average through Friday, overlapping south-southwest swells are due on Monday and Wednesday. Small surf along east facing shores will pick up overnight through Friday for Kauai and Oahu.

