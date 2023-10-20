Far from home in Israel as war rages, ‘Bows volleyball player finds ‘safe place’ on the court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The worsening conflict in the Middle East hits close to home for one Rainbow Wahine volleyball player: ‘Bows outside hitter Tali Hakas is from Kfar Saba, Israel.

Hakas has brothers fighting in the Israeli army right now.

She also spent two years in the Israeli Army, completing her service at the rank of sergeant.

She calls her parents three times a day to check in.

“We have like 13-hour difference so every second counts just to know that they’re doing OK,” Hakas told Hawaii News Now.

While she can’t be home right now, the team has rallied around her.

“We’re her second family, so she can always come to us no matter what,” said teammate Tayli Ikenaga.

Hakas says while all this chaos happens, she’s found a home on the court.

“Volleyball is my safe place so every time I get here it’s my like my mind goes somewhere else,” said Hakas.

Hakas says she had chicken skin at this past weekend’s match, when UH fans held up Israeli flags in support.

“Everything I’m doing on the court just is not for me only and not for the team but for what I represent my country and my family so I’m playing for something bigger than me so I use that anger to try and play better,” said Hakas.

