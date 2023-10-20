HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Far from home in Israel as war rages, ‘Bows volleyball player finds ‘safe place’ on the court

Hakas has brothers fighting in the Israeli army right now.
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The worsening conflict in the Middle East hits close to home for one Rainbow Wahine volleyball player: ‘Bows outside hitter Tali Hakas is from Kfar Saba, Israel.

Hakas has brothers fighting in the Israeli army right now.

She also spent two years in the Israeli Army, completing her service at the rank of sergeant.

She calls her parents three times a day to check in.

“We have like 13-hour difference so every second counts just to know that they’re doing OK,” Hakas told Hawaii News Now.

While she can’t be home right now, the team has rallied around her.

“We’re her second family, so she can always come to us no matter what,” said teammate Tayli Ikenaga.

Hakas says while all this chaos happens, she’s found a home on the court.

“Volleyball is my safe place so every time I get here it’s my like my mind goes somewhere else,” said Hakas.

Hakas says she had chicken skin at this past weekend’s match, when UH fans held up Israeli flags in support.

“Everything I’m doing on the court just is not for me only and not for the team but for what I represent my country and my family so I’m playing for something bigger than me so I use that anger to try and play better,” said Hakas.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui native and big wave champion Billy Kemper is calling out Hawaiian Airlines, asking for the...
Big-wave champ calls out Hawaiian Airlines after being unable to check surfboard
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say
Surfer bitten by shark off Kauai shares survival story
Surfer nearly lost leg following tiger shark bite
Rickey Rivera letter which led to an appeal of the Homelands waitlist settlement.
One complaint gums up distribution of historic Hawaiian Homelands waitlist settlement
Nonprofit head: Maui trying to bury 2018 wildfire report that offers insight into government inaction

Latest News

A Big Island woman is sharing her amazing survival story. Danielle McKim of Hilo says she...
Episode 178: Woman who survived rare flesh-eating disease hopes her story saves lives
Flooded streets and rain continued into the night on Oahu Monday.
NOAA: Thanks to El Nino, this wet season could be decidedly drier than normal
Inha University in South Korea is named after Incheon and Hawaii to reflect their 120-year...
A visit to Inha University: How Hawaii inspired and built the ‘MIT of Korea’
Israel native Tali Hakas has brothers fighting in the Israeli army right now. She calls her...
Israel-Hamas war hits close to home for one Rainbow Wahine volleyball player