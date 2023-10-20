HI Now Daily
Episode 178: Woman who survived rare flesh-eating disease hopes her story saves lives

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:32 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island woman is sharing her amazing survival story.

Danielle McKim of Hilo says she nearly died from a rare flesh-eating disease known as necrotizing fasciitis.

She now wants to raise awareness about the potentially deadly bacteria and joins us along with her doctor, Crystal Hammer, an emergency medicine specialist at the Queen’s Medical Center.

