Concerns raised for growing shortage of officials in Hawaii high school athletics

"My perspective is the writing has been on the wall for years."
“My perspective is the writing has been on the wall for years.”(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The recent cancelation of the high school football game between Kalani and Kalaheo high schools has raised concerns about Hawaii’s shortage of officials, not just in football, but in all sports.

“My perspective is the writing has been on the wall for years.”

You hear them, you see them, but you rarely think about officials when you attend a high school sporting event.

These unsung heroes have slowly dwindled in numbers over the last few years and its starting to effect scheduling.

The recent cancelation for the Falcons and Mustangs, a bleak reminder of the shortage.

HHSAA executive director Chris Chun telling Hawaii News Now that the average age of officials in the state has quickly gone up.

“When I was in high school, a lot of these guys are some of the same guys that were there,” Chun said. “So we’re very fortunate that they’re still officiating, but it just shows that there’s going to be a turnover soon and there’s a great need for officials.”

There are many factors that go into this shortage, most officials make between 40 to 100 dollars per game depending on the sport with most doing this as a part time job.

Another factor has been the way they’re treated by the fans, often shouting at them when making calls and that might make it not worth it for a perspective official.

“I listen to the fans now and I just can’t believe what comes out of parents and spectators and they’re definitely not making the shortage easier,” Chun said. “The abuse that they take, it might not be worth it.”

Many fans don’t realize the work that goes into officiating just a single game, most show up well before kick off of tip off to go over rules with coaches and players, but despite the challenges of retaining refs, the HHSAA is always in recruitment mode.”

HHSAA officials coordinator Matthew Sumstine has been working with Junior Prep Sports for years to help develop new refs, but he says there’s still work to be done.

“We need a little bit more, if you take the average number of active officials on Oahu, it’s probably around 80 and it needs to be 120,” Sumstine said. “If they’ve got two crews working currently on the big island, they need four crews, so we need 10 more people there.”

“So we are really short, but we’re chipping away at it.”

For football, it normally takes about six games shadowing an experienced official before they are put onto a crew.

The HHSAA encourages individuals that are interested in becoming an official is to sign up on their website, for additional information, click here.

