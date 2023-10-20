HI Now Daily
1 dead, 1 injured after car plows into palm tree, rolls over in Koolina area

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:58 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KOOLINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured following a rollover crash in the Koolina area Thursday night, Honolulu police said.

The incident happened around 7:10 p.m. near the off-ramp of Alii Nui Drive.

Officials said a 36-year-old woman was speeding westbound on Farrington Highway and upon exiting at the Alii Nui Drive off-ramp, she “failed to negotiate” a bend in the roadway.

Police said the vehicle then traveled up the grass embankment, sideswiped a palm tree and then plowed head-on into a second palm tree.

Subsequently, investigators said the vehicle rolled over onto its passenger side, pinning the woman inside.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her 38-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

HPD says speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are contributing factors.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

This is the third non-traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to zero at the same time last year. HPD said this incident is considered a non-traffic fatality because it took place on a private road.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

