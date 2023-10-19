‘We are one community’: Students get a warm welcome as West Maui campuses reopen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina’s two elementary schools reopened Wednesday to hundreds of students on a shared campus.

The King Kamehameha III Elementary campus on Front Street was destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire.

They’re now sharing the Nahienaena Elementary campus, by using a mixture of tent structures and traditional classrooms.

Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck helped staff member greet families as they entered campus.

“Although we’re two different schools on one campus, we are one community. And that’s the most important idea that all of Lahaina knows,” said Princess Nahienaena Elementary School Principal Gary Kanamori.

“Everyone bleeds Lahainaluna here.”

King Kamehameha III will use the interim site until the temporary campus at Pulelehua near Kapalua Airport is constructed.

On Tuesday, about 400 students returned to Lahaina Intermediate School for the first time since the the wildfires.

Some are concerned about toxins in the soil, but most were excited to be back.

On Monday, Lahainaluna High also welcomed their students back to their home campus.

