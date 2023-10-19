HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘We are one community’: Students get a warm welcome as West Maui campuses reopen

Lahaina elementary schools welcome students back to class
Lahaina elementary schools welcome students back to class(DOE)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:46 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina’s two elementary schools reopened Wednesday to hundreds of students on a shared campus.

The King Kamehameha III Elementary campus on Front Street was destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire.

They’re now sharing the Nahienaena Elementary campus, by using a mixture of tent structures and traditional classrooms.

Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck helped staff member greet families as they entered campus.

MORE: Hawaii Department of Education’s West Maui School Resources

“Although we’re two different schools on one campus, we are one community. And that’s the most important idea that all of Lahaina knows,” said Princess Nahienaena Elementary School Principal Gary Kanamori.

“Everyone bleeds Lahainaluna here.”

King Kamehameha III will use the interim site until the temporary campus at Pulelehua near Kapalua Airport is constructed.

On Tuesday, about 400 students returned to Lahaina Intermediate School for the first time since the the wildfires.

Some are concerned about toxins in the soil, but most were excited to be back.

On Monday, Lahainaluna High also welcomed their students back to their home campus.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui native and big wave champion Billy Kemper is calling out Hawaiian Airlines, asking for the...
Big-wave champ calls out Hawaiian Airlines after being unable to check surfboard
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say
Surfer bitten by shark off Kauai shares survival story
Surfer nearly lost leg following tiger shark bite
Rickey Rivera letter which led to an appeal of the Homelands waitlist settlement.
One complaint gums up distribution of historic Hawaiian Homelands waitlist settlement
Maui’s mayor opens up about August 8th, getting emotional about trying to send help that night
Maui’s mayor seeks to defend — and explain — his actions on the day of the Lahaina wildfire

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers expected through Friday
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 19, 2023
Nonprofit head: Maui trying to bury 2018 wildfire report that offers insight into government inaction
Licensed marriage and family therapist Britt Young explains how parents can talk to their...
What's Trending: How to talk to keiki about Israel-Hamas war
File photo of police lights.
Colorado visitor dies after getting into trouble in waters off Kona