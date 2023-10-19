No eruption just yet, but two trails at Kilauea closed amid increase rumbling

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pelehonuamea is showing signs that she may wake once again.

While Kilauea volcano is not actively erupting, scientists have recorded elevated earthquakes beneath the southern part of the summit.

Over the last 24 hours as of Wednesday afternoon, 86 earthquakes were recorded by USGS. That number was up from Monday when there were 23. Tuesday logged upwards of 136. Staff with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory are closely monitoring the activity.

For safety, park rangers have closed two trails off from the public. They announced Wednesday the Mauna Iki Trail and the Kaʻū Desert/Footprints Trails were closed past the Footprints exhibit.

“Safety is always our top priority, and the potential hazards in this region are significant and could include elevated volcanic gases, dangerous lava activity, and damaging earthquakes with very little notice. After any potential eruptive activity occurs, park managers will re-evaluate high hazard areas and access,” Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh said.

HVO reports, “...the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains at a high level of inflation and eruptive activity is possible in the coming weeks or months. The unrest is expected to fluctuate as magma moves around the area.”

Kilauea last erupted less than a month ago and was short-lived, lasting only six days.

Park visitors are urged to plan ahead and click here to check on any hazard alerts.

