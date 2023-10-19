New landfill to be built on Maui for debris from Lahaina’s burn zone

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal and county officials have confirmed that a new landfill will be built on Maui, exclusively for debris from Lahaina’s burn zone.

The removal of ash and other rubble also won’t start until the EPA finishes removing hazardous waste, which is being shipped to the mainland.

The agency announced Wednesday that it has removed hazardous waste like batteries, paints and fuels from 75% of the properties in Lahaina.

When the EPA is done, the Army Corps of Engineers will begin clearing the ash and other debris from more than 2,000 properties.

The tremendous amount of debris and chemical content of the material means it will have an exclusive final resting site somewhere on the island, despite objections from some in the community.

At a Maui Council meeting last week retired teacher Rebeca Wimmer expressed concern about the risk to the environment on a porous, volcanic island.

“In every conversation I’ve had with residents that are from Lahaina, they do not want remains of the town left on the island,” Wimmer said.

Maui’s only major refuse site is central Maui Landfill in Puunene.

But at a press conference Wednesday, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said the public sentiment is for Maui to take care of Lahaina’s remains.

“We do have a plan of keeping the non-hazardous debris on island at the wishes of our Lahaina community,” Bissen said.

The ash and debris in Lahaina is different from usual landfill material.

Although not considered hazardous waste, the ash contains chemicals including arsenic and potentially, human remains.

As the corps of engineers remove debris it will be wrapped up to control dust and stored first at a temporary site, according the FEMA Regional Administrator Robert Fenton.

“We’re proceeding with moving the materials here to make that a safe site; liners, all those kinds of things, to temporarily storage until it can be permanently put into a landfill,” Fenton told the Maui Council.

The mayor said the final site is still being discussed, but it will be exclusively for the Lahaina remains and not open to other rubbish.

“We understand that there may be remains that is contained within those areas,” Bissen said. “Wherever we put that on Maui, that’s the only thing that will be stored there. This will not be a landfill in the sense that anything else can be put there with it.”

And to clear the way for eventual rebuilding, with federal help, the process is moving much faster than the years it usually takes to site and build a typical landfill.

“Just this week I brought the EPA’s subject matter expert on landfills to help the county with that, and design and construction and the answer a lot of questions there,” Fenton said.

Fenton said the federal government is paying for all costs of disposal: shipping out the hazardous waste, then debris removal, temporary and finally picking up the tipping fees to pay for the permanent landfill.

