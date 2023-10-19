HI Now Daily
Maui residents asked to weigh in on county budget priorities for upcoming fiscal year

Mayor Bissen says he wants residents to help shape the future of their county.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Richard Bissen is calling on residents to weigh in on budget priorities at several community meetings happening this month.

He says he wants residents to help shape the future of their county.

Bissen, along with other city leaders, will host several community meetings throughout Maui County starting next week for residents to share their priorities for the upcoming fiscal year — which begins next July.

He says public input is key because many of the county services, programs and projects touch the everyday lives of our residents.

Written and verbal comments will be accepted at the meetings.

Here’s a schedule of the community meetings:

  • Upcountry: Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m., Hannibal Tavares Community Center
  • Lanai: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m., Lanai High and Elementary School
  • Central Maui: Thursday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m., University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, ‘Ike Lea #144
  • East Maui: Monday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m., Helene Hall Community Center
  • South Maui: Thursday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m., Kihei Community Center
  • Paia - Haiku: Friday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m., Paia Community Center
  • Molokai: Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m., Mitchell Pauole Community Center

The county said a budget meeting date for West Maui is pending location availability.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you can attend online by clicking here.

For more information, call the County of Maui Budget Office at (808) 270-7855 or click here.

