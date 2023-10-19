HI Now Daily
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

A woman said a man asked her out on a first date just for drinks. But she ended up ordering – and eating – 48 oysters. (Source: CNN, Equana Bennett/TikTok, @notolsennchris/TikTok, Anton Daniels/YouTube, Mike Cakez/YouTube, @luckyking42/YouTube, rollingstone.com, "White Chicks"/Sony Pictures)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (CNN) – First dates can be tricky, but one in Atlanta got downright slimy when a woman slurped down 48 oysters, racking up a massive tab.

The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her out on a first date just for drinks. But she ended up ordering – and eating – four dozen oysters.

When the fourth platter of a dozen oysters came, “he was looking at me crazy,” Equana Bennett said.

After the oysters and drinks, she also ordered crab cakes and potatoes.

At some point, the man bailed. Bennett said he got up to go to the bathroom and never came back.

She ended up paying the $185 tab and later texted her date, writing, “Running out on a tab is crazyyy.”

He responded, “I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food,” and also offered to pay her over CashApp for the price of the drinks only.

Most internet commenters were siding with the man, with one writing, “If you eat 48 oysters in a day you are a walrus.”

Another said, “I don’t know if I ever ate 48 of anything… Some skittles.”

Others agreed they would have left, but some said the date shouldn’t have walked out on the bill.

The restaurant’s manager told Rolling Stone that eating 48 oysters is “pretty impressive” but not unheard of.

“She was nice,” manager Kelcey Flanagan told Rolling Stone. “I just hope she’s not getting too much flak.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

