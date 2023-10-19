HIEMA launches interactive map to show status of emergency sirens statewide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has launched an interactive map that shows the location and operational status of over 400 outdoor warning sirens across the state.

This comes after questions were raised over sirens not being activated to alert residents during the Aug. 8 wildfire in Lahaina.

Last month, HIEMA released a document to clarify the state’s siren activation protocols.

Officials say the new visual tool shows the results of the latest siren test which was conducted on Oct. 2.

Here’s the breakdown:

Total sirens: 418 (100%)

Fully operational sirens: 326 (78%)

Requires maintenance: 29 (6.9%)

Requires maintenance with contracting support: 37 (8.9%)

Inoperable and beyond repair: 26 (6.2%)

Fully operational sirens are colored in green while sirens that require maintenance are colored yellow.

Those that require maintenance with contracting support appears in red and sirens that are a beyond repair are shown in black.

Officials say the sirens that are considered inoperable are close to 60 years old but unable to be replacement because of development in some areas.

Others sirens have been destroyed by lightning, vandalism or drunk drivers, and at least three burned in the Maui wildfires.

HIEMA administrator James Barros said that the tool is designed to “help give the public transparency into the system.”

“That will be vital as we work to improve all our alert and warning systems to improve protection for the people of Hawaii,” he said.

To view the interactive map, click here.

