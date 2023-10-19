HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds with scattered showers expected today through Friday

First Alert Forecast: Trade winds with scattered showers due today through Friday
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds with scattered showers due today through Friday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching the islands from the north will introduce moderate to locally breezy trade winds and increasing shower chances for the western end of the island chain Thursday into Friday as it moves south and then dissipates near Maui County. Light background winds will return and become more southerly from Friday night through the weekend, allowing daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes to prevail throughout this period. Broad circulation around a low pressure system north of the state could bring enhanced rainfall over portions of the islands early next week.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will steadily lower through Friday as the first significant north-northwest swell of the season eases. A fresh north- northwest swell is forecast to build Sunday night and Monday, with surf potentially nearing advisory levels on late Monday. Surf along south facing shores will hold above the October average into the weekend as a new long-period, south-southwest swell arrives and peaks Thursday. A larger one is expected Wednesday through the second half of next week.

