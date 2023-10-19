Lights, camera, action; Plan to lure Hollywood productions to West Oahu gains momentum

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you build it, they will come.

That’s an iconic line from the 1989 motion picture “Field of Dreams.” Now, a field at U.H. West Oahu could fulfill a long-standing dream of Hawaii’s local film and television industry.

That dream is for a state-of-the-art film studio to be built in Kapolei. Developers have expressed interest in building it near U.H. West Oahu’s Academy for Creative Media.

“U.H. is -- and I’m very very excited about this -- (U.H.) has currently set aside 34 acres adjacent to our new ACM building here,” said ACM director and Hollywood producer Chris Lee.

Lee is among those who’ve been pushing for a studio that’s much larger than the 16,000 square-foot Diamond Head Studio, which was used for Hawaii Five-O and Magnum P.I. before they were canceled.

A bigger studio would attract bigger productions.

“When you’re making any movie with The Rock, or any Marvel movie, things with visual effects, those are the kinds of stages (used),” said Lee. “I’ve been on shows that have been using stages that are over a hundred-thousand square feet.”

A studio like that could cost $200 million to build. To provide an incentive, City Council Member Augie Tulba has proposed a 20-year tax exemption.

“This is saying to everyone that Hawaii is ready to compete, because we know that people want to come here and film,” Tulba said.

“These types of industrial facilities are just not built without some kind of tax credits being provided to them,” Sumner La Croix of the U.H. Economic Research Organization told the council’s budget committee at a hearing this week. “It’s a competitive race. Hawaii needs to be competitive with this.”

The state said the studio could create 4,000 jobs a year as productions rotate in and out, doubling the $400 million the industry spends annually in Hawaii.

U.H. is currently reviewing multiple proposals and is hoping to select a develop by the end of this year. And some movie producers are hoping the tax exemption will come with it.

“Hawaii will lose the competitive edge, I assure you, if you do not have this studio built,” Chris Pack of 4d Fun Inc. told the budget committee.

