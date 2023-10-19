HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Dog donates blood to save kitten

A Nebraska humane society saved a stray kitten with a blood transfusion from a Siberian husky. (KMTV, NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY, CNN)
By KMTV staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A kitten at a Nebraska humane society would have died over the weekend if it wasn’t for a dog’s blood.

It’s not a figure of speech, the kitty has the blood of a husky.

Dr. Katie James, Nebraska Humane Society associate veterinarian, says the cat, now named Thorn, came in Sunday with his two brothers as strays. It was covered in fleas and bitten so many times it had become anemic, low on blood and in very bad shape.

There wasn’t enough time to make sure they could find a matching cat blood type, so they used a dog’s, which is much less risky.

“I think I terrified a couple other people when I said, ‘Yeh, let’s get a dog to transfuse into a cat,’” James said. “But clearly it worked!”

Thorn will only have dog blood for a little bit.

“His immune cells are building up, his dog blood cells are going down, but his normal cat blood cells are also increasing,” the vet said.

The Siberian hero is named Bret Michaels. A donor is covering his adoption fee, and he’s looking for a new home.

Bret’s name is where the kitty’s new name, Thorn, comes from, after singer Bret Michaels’ hit song with the band Poison, ”Every Rose Has its Thorn.”

“We joked that (the kitten) is as active as he is and as hungry as he is, because he has some Siberian husky blood in him now,” James said.

The humane society says the kittens will be ready for adoption in another four weeks.

Copyright 2023 KMTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surfer bitten by shark off Kauai shares survival story
Surfer nearly lost leg following tiger shark bite
Maui native and big wave champion Billy Kemper is calling out Hawaiian Airlines, asking for the...
Big-wave champ calls out Hawaiian Airlines after being unable to check surfboard
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say
Rickey Rivera letter which led to an appeal of the Homelands waitlist settlement.
One complaint gums up distribution of historic Hawaiian Homelands waitlist settlement
Maui’s mayor opens up about August 8th, getting emotional about trying to send help that night
Maui’s mayor seeks to defend — and explain — his actions on the day of the Lahaina wildfire

Latest News

Deputy Chief Mike Mernick, a 28-year Warwick firefighter, was off duty and in the right place...
Off-duty firefighter saves family from burning home
A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing...
Snoozing your alarm could have health benefits, study says
Proposed tax breaks are meant to attract a developer to build a large state-of-the-art studio...
Lights, camera, action: Plan to lure Hollywood productions to West Oahu gains momentum
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks during in Alpharetta, Ga.,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors over efforts to overturn Trump loss in Georgia