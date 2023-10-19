Council to consider real property tax exemption for Maui wildfire victims

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Survivors who lost their homes in the fires won’t have to pay property taxes under a new bill before the Maui County Council.

Bill 95 announced Wednesday that it provides exemptions for homeowners, short-term rental owners, and hotels that house people displaced by the disaster.

“Real property tax relief is critical for everyone who has lost a home or the ability to inhabit their home due to the wildfires,” said Councilmember Tamara Paltin, who holds the council seat for the West Maui residency area.

“My proposal not only provides that relief but also ensures homeowners do not lose their home exemption while they rebuild. It will also grant incentives for transient vacation rentals to house our displaced residents long term.”

The exemptions would run through 2025.

In August, the county announced that property taxes would be waived for all improved properties destroyed by the fires through 2024.

To provide testimony at Friday’s council meeting, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.