HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Council to consider real property tax exemption for Maui wildfire victims

Council to consider real property tax exemption for Maui wildfire victims
Council to consider real property tax exemption for Maui wildfire victims(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:17 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Survivors who lost their homes in the fires won’t have to pay property taxes under a new bill before the Maui County Council.

Bill 95 announced Wednesday that it provides exemptions for homeowners, short-term rental owners, and hotels that house people displaced by the disaster.

“Real property tax relief is critical for everyone who has lost a home or the ability to inhabit their home due to the wildfires,” said Councilmember Tamara Paltin, who holds the council seat for the West Maui residency area.

“My proposal not only provides that relief but also ensures homeowners do not lose their home exemption while they rebuild. It will also grant incentives for transient vacation rentals to house our displaced residents long term.”

The exemptions would run through 2025.

In August, the county announced that property taxes would be waived for all improved properties destroyed by the fires through 2024.

To provide testimony at Friday’s council meeting, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female Arson Suspect Wanted
Public help sought in locating woman accused of brazen arson in Kalihi
Surfer bitten by shark off Kauai shares survival story
Surfer nearly lost leg following tiger shark bite
Rickey Rivera letter which led to an appeal of the Homelands waitlist settlement.
One complaint gums up distribution of historic Hawaiian Homelands waitlist settlement
Hawaii Island police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a 53-year-old man was...
Police: Man airlifted to Oahu after being shot in the face on Hawaii Island
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say

Latest News

Proposed tax breaks are meant to attract a developer to build a large state-of-the-art studio...
Lights, camera, action; Plan to lure Hollywood productions to West Oahu gains momentum
That dream is for a state-of-the-art film studio to be built in Kapolei. Developers have...
Lights, camera, action; Plan to lure Hollywood productions to West Oahu gains momentum
Crews have started to apply a soil stabilizer in fire-ravaged Lahaina aimed at preventing ash...
New landfill to be built on Maui for debris from Lahaina’s burn zone
Federal and county officials have confirmed that a new landfill will be built on Maui,...
New landfill to be built on Maui for debris from Lahaina’s burn zone